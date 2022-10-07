The Wallis Lake Fishing Club and Ozfish Manning Chapter have each received $2000 as part of the NSW Government's 'Gone Fishing Day' grants program, with the first event kicking off this weekend.
The grants are designed to help host activities and fishing workshops that aim to connect the one million fishers state-wide and reel in keen, new fishers to the hobby.
Wallis Lake Fishing Club is holding its Gone Fishing Day this Sunday, October 9 at Coomba Aquatic Club between 12-4pm. The day will include fishing workshops, competitions and giveaways, live entertainment and more.
Ozfish Manning Chapter is using the funding to hold an event on October 16 at Saltwater Lagoon. They will host talks, activities, demonstrations and provide information on sustainable fishing.
Gone Fishing Day is a national initiative organised by the Australian Recreational Fishing Foundation, with activities in NSW supported by the Recreational Fishing Trust and DPI.
The NSW recreational fishing industry and its one million anglers pump $3.4 billion into the economy each year.
Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead was enthusiastic in his support for the program.
"Every year, fishers young and old, get involved, and I'm looking forward to seeing our fishers in the Myall Lakes turn out to and get involved in fishing" Mr Bromhead said.
"Congratulations to the local clubs who received the funding. I encourage everyone to get involved as we have some of the best fishing spots throughout NSW and now is the best time to pick up a rod and learn about this great hobby."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.