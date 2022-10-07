Manning River Times
Wallis Lake Fishing Club and Ozfish Manning Chapter each receive $2000 in grants

Updated October 7 2022 - 2:21am, first published 2:00am
The Wallis Lake Fishing Club and Ozfish Manning Chapter have each received $2000 as part of the NSW Government's 'Gone Fishing Day' grants program, with the first event kicking off this weekend.

