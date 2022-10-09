MidCoast Council wants your feedback on how they engage with community

MidCoast Council's Community Engagement Strategy, which was shaped with feedback from the community on how they like to hear information and share their thoughts, is currently on public exhibition.
The public is invited to review and provide comment on the strategy until November 11.
"This strategy is our commitment to the community on how we will communicate and engage with them," general manager Adrian Panuccio said.
"It outlines what the community can expect from us, the principles guiding our engagement, our key objectives, how we interact with different stakeholder groups, how we identify engagement opportunities and the tools we use."
The strategy also sets out timeframes for public exhibition periods so the community has a clear expectation of how long they have to provide council with feedback on a wide range of matters.
"The strategy also provides a framework to ensure we communicate and engage with our community in a consistent way."
The strategy was shaped by the valuable feedback our community has provided during our 'tell us what you think' project during July to September this year, Mr Panuccio said.
"This feedback allowed us to understand the various ways our different communities want to receive information from us and share their thoughts."
To review the strategy and provide feedback please go to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/connect.
