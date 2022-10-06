Kevin and Jean Price of Taree clocked up 70 years of marriage on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
The couple were married in Sutherland in 1952, and they lived in the Sutherland Shire until they retired.
After retiring, Kevin and Jean lived at Wootton until 2003 when they moved to Napunyah Street in Taree.
In 2009 they moved away from the Manning Valley, to live at Merriwa in the Upper Hunter. They lived there for nine years before moving back to Taree.
Kevin and Jean celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Saturday, September 24 over lunch at Club Taree.
Family and friends travelled from the Sydney, the Central Coast, Newcastle and Merriwa to help Kevin and Jean celebrate.
Around 40 people attended, including five of their seven grandchildren and their partners, and 14 of their 16 great grandchildren, as well as Jean's brother George Waight and her sister Alice Welch, nephews and nieces and family friends.
"It was a surprise party and they were overwhelmed by all the family being their," said daughter Joan Eveitt.
"I had the privilege of reading out the letters of congratulations from Queen Elizabeth II and the Prime Minister, the Governor General, The NSW Governor , the Premier of NSW, the Speaker of the House of NSW, and state and federal members, with thanks to Stephen Bromheads office for kindly organising these."
