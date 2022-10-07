A comprehensive program replacing aging amenities blocks across the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) continues to produce results with three projects completed and another to begin.
New amenities in John Wright Park Tuncurry, Providence Park, Hawks Nest and Old Bar are now complete.
Work on a new facility at Bulahdelah Lions Park is about to kick-off.
The project was expected to be completed by December, weather permitting.
MidCoast Council strategy and projects manager, Amanda Hatton assured there would be minimal disruption to park users and temporary toilets would be available on site.
"Providing our communities with modern, safe, accessible and inclusive amenities is a high priority for us," Ms Hatton said.
