MidCoast Council's Forster customer service centre is on the move.
At noon on Friday, October 28 the Breese Parade facility will close and on Monday, October 31 at 8.30am, it will re-open at the Visitor Information Centre at 12 Little Street, Forster.
Parking, including disabled parking, will be available at the information centre car park as well as in the foreshore car park.
There also is a bus stop nearby for those who use public transport.
The customer service function will operate out of the Little Street premises until the civic precinct is completed in July 2023.
"This temporary location was selected because it's only one street away from the future home of MidCoast Council's Forster service point at the civic precinct," general manager, Adrian Panuccio said.
"The former MidCoast Council Forster administration centre and library is currently being marketed by Colliers of Newcastle for sale or lease," Mr Panuccio said.
"This is part of the endorsed financing strategy for council's centralised administration and customer service centre at Yalawanyi Ganya, Taree."
The Forster library will remain in its Breese Parade location until the new library building is completed at the civic precinct.
At last week's monthly ordinary meeting, councillors were updated on the occupation date, which had been put back to July 2023 from December 2022 and May 2023.
Along with visiting a customer service centre, members of the community can also connect with council, online at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au or phone on 7955 7777.
Accounts, including rates can be paid online, over the phone and at post offices.
