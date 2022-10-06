Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are urging Forster business and community members for vigilance after a number of counterfeit $100 notes were detected circulating in the Great Lakes during the October long weekend.
The notes were discovered on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 at the same Forster shopping complex.
If any businesses come across these notes several steps can be taken to assist police investigations.
This includes handling the notes as little as possible and storing in an envelope, and documenting any relevant information such as descriptions of the people and vehicle, if possible, before reporting the matter to police.
Anyone who may have information on these counterfeit notes currently circulating are urged to contact Forster police on 6555 1299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
