The Garry Chapman Memorial deep sea fishing competition drew team entries from six divisions in NSW and although the Saturday fishing was cancelled, most boats fished on Sunday.
The boats that went out wide scored best with top catches being over 70kgs per person.
Those that chased kingfish also scored good bags of up to 27kg of fish. There were also some good snapper weighing around 8kg as well as plenty of smaller fish.
No reports have come in from the beaches as the seas have been too rough but the estuary has fished well for bream and luderick. A few flathead have also been caught.
If we get the amount of rain that has been predicted for the next few days, the river will run dirty again and it could take 3-4 weeks to clear up without any more rain.
