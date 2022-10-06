Fans of Agatha Christie might want to snag tickets to the latest Taree Arts Council production to hit the stage - The Unexpected Guest.
Directed by Paul Addison, The Unexpected Guest is the usual Agatha Christie cozy murder mystery, however, Arts Council publicity officer Belinda May says that Paul Addison puts a different slant on the play, making it a more modern take on Agatha Christie.
The production has a small cast of 10, and all are local people from the Manning Valley and Forster.
Alycia Ferguson plays the inspector who is investigating the murder, assisted by the sergeant played by Will Knight.
Other cast members are David Seville, Patricia Wolfenden, Paul Eade, Chris Alcock, Maitrix Sumpner-Johnston and her younger brother Keeley Sumpner-Johnston, Belinda May, and Troy Unicomb, who plays a dead body with passion, according to Belinda.
The cast is a blend of seasoned regulars to the Arts Council's Agatha Christie productions, with three, Keeley, Belinda, and Troy, being newcomers.
This is the first time on stage since 1978 for Belinda. With the Taree Arts Council, until now she has been helping back stage. Back on the stage, she plays the nanny, whom she likens to Nanny McPhee, of Keeley's character, the young master of the house.
Belinda describes Keeley's character as being on the autism spectrum, home schooled, and not very worldly.
"He plays him so well. He's hilarious. He just brings a lot to that character," Belinda enthuses. "He brings a bit of comedy to the whole thing. He's very excited at the sight of blood!"
Contrasted against the newcomers is Patricia Wolfenden, who ably plays the matriarch of the family, with decades of acting experience under her built. Patricia is now 84 years old, and has been acting since she was a four-year-old child.
Belinda promises that you will be kept guessing as to who the murderer is right to the end.
The Unexpected Guest opens at the Manning Entertainment Centre on Friday, October 18 and runs with eight performances over two weeks. Tickets start from $30 and can be purchased online at manning.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/sales/sales, or by calling the box office on 6592 5466.
Taree Art's Council will present a production directed by Dean Snook of Jesus Christ Superstar, the concert version, in Easter 2023.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
