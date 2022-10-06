There's 40 or 50 kids running around the Taree Recreational grounds, swarming excitedly around the woman at their centre as she directs activity with a combination of hand gestures, encouraging words, and level of energy matching that of her young disciples.
Which is no easy task for any 50 year-old. Unless of course, that 50 year-old happens to be Melinda Gainsford-Taylor.
Melinda is in town to run a coaching clinic. 'MEL GT Explosive Speed Clinic' is the official name of the event, which suits it to a tee.
Everything Gainsford-Taylor does is fast. The three time Olympian keeps the program constantly ticking over, never allowing the kids to become bored or distracted. Guidance is direct but encouraging as she calls out out instructions while doubling down on tips already given.
"If you don't move your arms, what happens?" she says before a chorus of "your legs don't move" is returned to her. "Right," she says, before concluding with an even more enthusiastic, "so let's go!"
And go they do. Children respond to her vitality which appears undiminished from her competition days. Around her, everything appears to be a constant state of movement.
So if I can give that little bit of knowledge to kids in these regional areas, hopefully they'll take it away and they'll use it and help improve. And that's why I love doing this job- Melinda Gainsford-Taylor
The self-described 'country girl' is passionate about teaching the art of running fast to an emerging generation, and even more happy to be bringing it to kids living in regional areas, as she once did herself.
"I just love coming back (to the country) and helping kids to run properly. And it's not just in track and field, it's in all sports. I see it in a range of rugby league, rugby union, soccer, AFL, netball; all the running games," Melinda said.
"So if I can give that little bit of knowledge to kids in these regional areas, hopefully they'll take it away and they'll use it and improve. And that's why I love doing this job."
Gainsford-Taylor is regarded as one of the finest sprinters in Australian track and field history, and remains the national record holder for the 200m with a time of 22.23 seconds set in Stuttgart, Germany, way back in 1997.
Additionally, she held the national 100m record for 20 years with a run of 11.12 seconds recorded in Italy in 1994, along with a gold medal run at the 1995 World Indoor Championships held at Barcelona, Spain.
But it is the future of the sport that is Melinda's focus these days. She's been a coach for the past 16 years, and is excited about the prospects for the sport's future in this country.
"It's fantastic. It's in such good shape after what we've seen at the Commonwealth Games and at the Olympics. It's really exciting, and even from a junior level, seeing the talent coming through, it's pretty exciting," Melinda said.
Along with the bio-mechanical techniques being taught, Melinda makes a point of tutoring her charges about the less exciting factors of sport, such as nutrition, hydration, as well as a healthy state of mind.
"Look at this picture of me," she says, holding an enlarged photo of herself at the starting line before a race at the Sydney Olympics.
"See how I'm smiling? Eighteen months before this I didn't know if I'd be even be able to run, so it just made that moment all the more special. So remember, always enjoy what you do and have fun." Before her a sea of young faces stare and nod, transfixed by thoughts of future Olympic moments of their own.
Anyone interested in future MEL GT Speed Clinic events can contact her via email at: clinics@melgt.com.au or to register with Little Athletics go to www.lansw.com.au
