Organisers of this year's Taree Show are determined the show will go on this weekend, no matter how hard it rains.
It's the first show back after the two year COVID 'hiatus', and show coordinator Mark Donoghue said that what he is most looking forward to on the weekend is seeing people come through the gates and getting the "show atmosphere back again."
All of the agricultural events are happening undercover, so people in most categories needing to qualify for the Sydney Royal Easter Show in 2023 will be able to complete.
Unfortunately the popular demolition derby, the horse events and the dog show have had to be cancelled for safety reasons, as insistent rain, and heavier falls forecast for the weekend, mean the ground is too soggy.
"It's going to be muddy. So we encourage everyone to bring their gum boots and their raincoats and their umbrellas," said Jody Nelson-Gleeson, delegate for Taree Show and vice president of Agshows NSW.
"But we absolutely plan and the volunteers here are completely committed in getting this show to be the best we can do under the conditions."
Jody stresses that the the volunteers are all working hard, giving their free time, to make sure the show goes ahead.
"Unfortunately they have copped a little bit of flack over canceling a couple of the events," she said.
We can't do anything about the weather, but we can certainly provide the entertainment!- Jody Nelson-Gleeson, vice president AgShows NSW
"We can't do anything about the weather, but we can certainly provide the entertainment!"
And there will still be plenty of entertainment. The rides and side show alley that all shows are known for will still be running. There will be a petting zoo, reptile shows and Dinkum Dinosaurs for the kids both days and a Kids' Challenge at 6pm on Saturday with egg and spoon races and other games.
The Freestyle Kings, a world-renowned freestyle motocross show will have a teaser at 4.30pm Saturday, and a premier event at 7.30pm that evening. The fireworks are still planned for 8.30pm Saturday.
Fun events on Sunday are the pie eating contests starting at 12.30pm, and a pet show at 12pm and dog jumping at 1.30pm, which are open to the public to enter
"Bring your pet. Bring your dog, if it's a dog, and dress it up to go in the pet show and then it can hang around and go in the dog high jump," Mark said.
Jody added they'd like to see some lizards enter the pet show. All pets are welcome (not snakes, however!).
"They've got to be in a cage or on a leash," Mark said.
Taree Show is open Saturday, October 8 from 8am to 10pm and Sunday, October 9 from 8.30am to 4pm.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
