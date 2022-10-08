Taree Probus Club has had an interesting couple of months, firstly with a guided tour of the new Taree Police Station, well attended by members, their wives and partners.
Senior Constable Ray Slade met us and ushered us into the charge room, including docks, charge counter and finger print machine, not the old style ink pad although they still have that available.
We then went through to the cell area where prisoners are held until their court appearance, then past many interview rooms, video link solicitor/prisoner to court contact, the vehicle park and stolen goods storage area, led back into a central staircase foyer, with a display of historical images, and plans of the original old station.
A very much improved station, which must give the 70 staff on rotating shifts a great deal of satisfaction to come to work each day, despite the offenders they have to deal with.
A large gathering of members, wives and partners met for a morning tea at Beach Bums Cafe on Forster's Main Beach, with much discussion, a lovely social outing until a strong wind blew through, sending all to our vehicles and home.
Our guest speakers have included Colin Steber, who in 1973 moved to Taree and Stebercraft Boat manufacturing, later moving to Townsville and Ingham where he was involved with cane harvesting, fitting and machining for 10 years before moving back to Taree and Lansdowne Engineering, with 350 employees manufacturing train bogies, large mining truck bodies, for five years. He took redundancy and went back to Stebercraft as project manager for defence projects/ quality control.
We then heard from representatives from Service NSW, Alison and Louise, who gave us a comprehensive overview of benefits available to seniors the general public with any form of benefit card, including home help for seniors, funding for help and assistance at home, concessions and rebate assistance, care and support packages, low intensity therapy, physio, occupation therapy, social work and allied health care. Contact Service NSW for Fair Trading, Safe Work NSW, Berths Deaths and Marriage, Housing NSW, Office of State Revenue, After Hour and Day Care, Environment and Heritage, Department Primary Industries. Also Seniors and Pension card holders can benefit from discounts and deals on products and services from more than 7400 partnering businesses, hairdressers, cafes, trades, national mobile phone providers, and supermarkets. Government Health Card enables cheaper medicine, bulk billed doctor visits and hearing services. Not to forget free car rego, $100 school vouchers, $250 travel card, $1500 government fees rebate towards licences, 10 per cent discount at Coles Tuesday/Wednesday for seniors card holders, available to the public when reach age 60.
Many Questions were asked from members of these women.
Both these speakers were introduced by Jim Stacey and thanked by Jack May for their contribution to the respective meetings
New members would be most welcome to join with us to experience the fun and fellowship of being a member of Probus, any retired men interested can phone president Alan on 6553 9298 or secretary Tony on 6552 4284 for further details,
