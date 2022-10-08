We then heard from representatives from Service NSW, Alison and Louise, who gave us a comprehensive overview of benefits available to seniors the general public with any form of benefit card, including home help for seniors, funding for help and assistance at home, concessions and rebate assistance, care and support packages, low intensity therapy, physio, occupation therapy, social work and allied health care. Contact Service NSW for Fair Trading, Safe Work NSW, Berths Deaths and Marriage, Housing NSW, Office of State Revenue, After Hour and Day Care, Environment and Heritage, Department Primary Industries. Also Seniors and Pension card holders can benefit from discounts and deals on products and services from more than 7400 partnering businesses, hairdressers, cafes, trades, national mobile phone providers, and supermarkets. Government Health Card enables cheaper medicine, bulk billed doctor visits and hearing services. Not to forget free car rego, $100 school vouchers, $250 travel card, $1500 government fees rebate towards licences, 10 per cent discount at Coles Tuesday/Wednesday for seniors card holders, available to the public when reach age 60.

