Manning Valley Concert Band presents 'A Little Bit of Everything'

Manning Valley Concert Band returns to the stage on Saturday, October 16 with their new concert, A Little Bit of Everything.
It's been a long time between concerts for the band, and they are happy to be back, playing some of their favourite works for wind bands.
George Hoad AM will be compering the concert, and, of course, will also lend his vocal talents, along with special guest Mick Standen, for the show.
A Little Bit of Everything starts at 2pm at St John's Anglican Church, Taree.
Admission is $10 and tickets are available at the door.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.