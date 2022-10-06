Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Manning Valley Concert Band presents 'A Little Bit of Everything'

Updated October 6 2022 - 3:16am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning Valley Concert Band on the Taree RiverStage. Picture supplied

Manning Valley Concert Band returns to the stage on Saturday, October 16 with their new concert, A Little Bit of Everything.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.