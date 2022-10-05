This winning rugby league premierships caper is pretty easy if you're Tayla Predebon.
Fresh from winning her inaugural Telstra Women's Premiership title with the Sydney Roosters in April, the Gloucester product was at it again when Newcastle claimed their inaugural NRLW trophy at Accor Stadium on Sunday.
The Knights' 32-12 victory over Parramatta Eels capped off a remarkable six-month period for the 21-year-old prop who ran for an impressive 163 metres from 15 carries in a 29-minute stint off the bench.
"I'm very lucky to have achieved back-to-back premierships, but I find it still feels so surreal," she said.
"Everyone says to me that 'premierships don't come easy' and 'it could be the only one you ever get in your life', but I've played two seasons and been very fortunate enough to come away with two premierships."
Predebon's achievements with the Roosters and then the Knights are even more remarkable when you consider most NRLW players are semi-professional.
During her first two seasons in the competition, she has had to find the time to fit in training, matches, work and then a full-time physiotherapy course at Newcastle University.
"It's hectic in-season when you have to juggle training, games and trying to stay on top of uni with everything else," she said.
"That's something people still don't quite understand about the women's game because, yes, we are semi-professional but we still have so much going on in the background."
Predebon attended Gloucester High School when she was first introduced to the game five years ago. The school entered a team in a competition played at Raymond Terrace.
From there she started playing in the Hastings Nines with Taree Panthers before Newcastle (now Central Coast) gave her the opportunity to play in the NSW Women's Premiership.
She said she found it strange that most of her teammates had played rugby league as little girls before they had to stop.
In comparison, Predebon only picked up her first Steeden half a decade ago.
"You never forget where you start, that's for sure and I will always be thankful for those girls and that opportunity I had up there to get me into rugby league before I've moved down [to Newcastle]," she said.
The support the Knights have received from not only Newcastle, but north of the Hexham Bridge had not gone unnoticed.
"Support is one of those words that gets thrown around all the time, but I've definitely felt it at the Knights and that's not even just the community of the Knights and Newcastle, but everywhere," Predebon said.
"I had a lot of girls reach out to me that I did play with up in Port when I first started in a nines comp at Wauchope and a lot of girls reached out to me before and after the game.
Predebon was hopeful the nucleus of the Knights' premiership-winning side would remain together for a tilt at achieving her third-straight success in 2023.
"That's the goal... why stop," she said.
"We'll keep building because I don't think we've played our best football yet which is scary, but there's so much more improving to do. Three from three would sound pretty good."
One player the Knights will hope to keep in the red and blue for as long as possible is teenage halfback Jesse Southwell.
Southwell burst onto the scene this season and claimed the Dally M NRLW Rookie of the Year award before she helped steer the team to grand final glory.
Predebon said on the field she showed maturity beyond her years, however off the field was a slightly different story.
"On the field you would not know she's 17 because she's an absolute freak, but I tell you what, when she comes off that field some of the things she says, I'm like 'yep... you're definitely 17'," she said, laughing.
"She's a character, but I love her like a little sister."
