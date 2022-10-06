Coffee and Connect
The next Coffee and Connect get together will be on Tuesday, October 18 at the Lansdowne Community Hall from 11am to 1.30pm.
The first meeting was held on Tuesday, September 6 in the Lansdowne Community Hall and was successful with more than 40 people attending.
The Lansdowne Coffee and Connect get togethers are the idea of Shirley Haines with the aim of having people in our community connecting with each other. Some of the desired outcomes include opportunities to make use of our hall, make new friends, learn about services in our area, have guest speakers attend to provide information of mutual interest to our group, and other purposes as requested.
The agenda for the October get together: there will be a gardening guest speaker and a flower arranging demonstration. Please bring along cuttings, seeds, seedlings, plants, and succulent cuttings that you would like to swap with others.
There will also be a raffle with great prizes to win. Tickets are available at the Lansdowne Post Office. Proceeds from the raffle will go towards prizes for the next raffle, payment to future guest speakers, and a donation to the Lansdowne Community Hall.
Enquiries to Shirley on 0447 747 068.
Please bring a plate of food to share. Everyone is welcome.
Fishing Club
The Lansdowne Fishing Club will be holding their AGM on Sunday, October 16 at 11am in the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club auditorium. Members are requested to attend.
Their next seafood raffle will be on Saturday, October 15 with 15 meat trays, 10 seafood trays, five seafood vouchers, two fruit and vegetable trays and the $40 supporters' tray.
$100.00 EFTPOS card.The Fishing Club is currently running an end of year raffle at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. First prize is a dual zone portable fridge freezer valued at $500, second prize is a fishing rod and reel plus accessories and tackle valued at $20, and third prize is a $100 EFTPOS card.
Markets
The next Lansdowne Community Hall Market will be held on Saturday, October 29 in the hall and surrounding grounds. Come along to these friendly and sociable markets where everyone can catch up with each other over a delicious morning tea from the kitchen and or a great sausage sandwich from the barbecue while enjoying the wonderful musical entertainment supplied by Heath Watts.
There are always great bargains to be had from homemade cakes, slices, pickles, and jams. There are beautiful crafts and plants, jewellery, preloved items, fresh produce, and lots more.
The markets are held whenever there is a fifth Saturday in the month with all funds raised going to the ongoing cost of keeping the hall in excellent condition. Stall sites are only $10 and new stall holders are most welcome. ll stall holders have a free cuppa and cake, and we have now introduced a policy that first time stall holders at our market are not charged for their stall site. So, if you would like to book a stall or need any further information, please phone 6556 7146.
Stall set up time must be before 8am. Markets open at 8am.
Art exhibition
The committee for the Lansdowne Community Hall is planning next year's Art Exhibition and has added two new sections to to the program for 2023. The aim is to improve the show every year.
Miniature and Small Paintings will all be in their own class. That means any painting, drawing or mixed media work up to 25cm x 25cm size (this doesn't include the frame) will be displayed all together. The advantage of this is that the small works can be viewed more easily at a suitable level, as they can become lost in amongst the larger ones or placed too high up on the wall.
There will be some nice prize money for one lucky artist who wins the People's Choice in this section. And often it is the smaller works that sell. It seemed like a clever idea for them to try this new section next year.
The Lansdowne Valley Art Challenge was suggested by one of the Committee members as another section for any artist, young or old, residing in the Lansdowne/Upper Lansdowne valley who has never entered an art competition before. This enables complete beginners to have a go at entering something in this section and not having to worry about competing against more experienced artists. Any subject or medium is accepted but no larger than A3 size 42cm x 29cm (not including the frame). There will be a jackpot prize of all the entries in this class.
So, the committee encourages you all to start getting your entries ready for May 2023.
Any two dimensional work created solely by the artist, (not in a workshop or under tuition) since 2021, suitably framed and ready to hang with D-rings and hanging wire attached to the back please, so they can display it safely on the hanging chains.
Unfortunately, we don't have sections for photography or sculpture at our show.
Entry forms will be available in December as they are finalising prize money then. Further enquiries contact Rhonda Hardes on 0418 920 984 or Louise on 0434 594 754.
The Whitetop Mountaineers
Entertainers The Whitetop Mountaineers from the USA are made up of the duo Martha Spencer, and Jackson Cunningham and these two multi-instrumentalists are authentic in old time Appalachian music. They hail from Whitetop in the mountains of Virginia, which is about as real as you can get.
They will be appearing at the Upper Lansdowne Hall on Wednesday, 26 October commencing at 7pm.
Expect old time country duet singing, up-tempo fiddle, clawhammer banjo, bluegrass mandolin and guitar instrumentals as well as high energy Appalachian dancing. They have been touring at festivals all over the world and are a premier bluegrass duo.
There will be a selection of tasty homemade food, tea, coffee, and cake will be available but feel free to take along your own nibbles and drinks.
Go to the Upper Lansdowne Hall web page for further information and bookings.
