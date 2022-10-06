The Lansdowne Valley Art Challenge was suggested by one of the Committee members as another section for any artist, young or old, residing in the Lansdowne/Upper Lansdowne valley who has never entered an art competition before. This enables complete beginners to have a go at entering something in this section and not having to worry about competing against more experienced artists. Any subject or medium is accepted but no larger than A3 size 42cm x 29cm (not including the frame). There will be a jackpot prize of all the entries in this class.