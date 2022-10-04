With intermittent showers from the Thursday afternoon preceding the Old Bar Beach Festival, prospects were not looking good for a continuation of the program but the organisers held their nerve and carried on with preparations and had everything ready on time.
The Friday night cinema and $2 rides took place; the cinema under cover. Carnival operators reported that had they been in Sydney, no one would have turned up but Manning area people were there to have fun.
Market stall holders, food vendors and community groups turned up in droves on Saturday morning to set up. It was muddy with the odd shower but they persisted. The majority of stall holders that booked did turn up.
With only two access points to the grounds, entry was slow and there were some challenges getting onto some sites, negotiating the muddy conditions, but it all kicked off as usual. The markets operated on both Saturday and Sunday but only a few remained for Monday.
The classic cars on Saturday and the Kombi show and parade on Sunday were popular attractions. The aerobatics display by Paul Bennett and Glen Graham was quite spectacular, doing a solo display each and then a joint display.
"Attendance was down a bit on previous years but it seemed that the public were looking to enjoy themselves after a two year absence and the challenges of COVID restrictions," event organiser, Mark Searles said.
"Having this event sets us up to now continue in the coming years."
Old Bar Beach RSL sub-branch president, Jeff Early, was recently recognised by way of the MidCoast Council Volunteer of the Year Award. The award was presented to Jeff at a council meeting last week.
Probably few outside the RSL family know how fitting this award is.
Since taking on the role of sub-branch president a few years ago, Jeff has injected new life into the organisation, attracting many new members, including younger veterans and currently serving members. The sub-branch now also has an auxiliary which assists greatly with event organisation and management as well as fund raising.
When asked for comment on the receipt of the award, quite predictably, Jeff stated that the award is for the entire sub-branch and auxiliary members.
"It's a team effort and not just for one person. We all pitch in and do our bit," Jeff said.
"I would like to thank everyone involved in our sub-branch and auxiliary for all the work they have put in this year. I am honoured to be involved with such an incredible group of people from our community, sometimes under extremely tough conditions."
Sub-branch members are overjoyed that their president should be recognised in this way; well deserved Jeff.
(Photo: [Teresa Early]Old Bar Beach RSL President, Jeff Early, receives Volunteer of the Year Award from Mayor Claire Pontin.)
Craft at Old Bar resumes for the term four on Wednesday, October 19. Workshop for the day is a pop-up card with Pat.
The group's venue is the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Hall Street, Old Bar, meeting from 11am to 2pm on the first, third and fifth Wednesday of the month, school holidays excepted.
It is not necessary to do the workshop of the day; you are welcome to bring along your current craft project or simply relax and enjoy the company. Our aim is fun and friendship. We care about each other. All ladies are most welcome. Further information is available from 0415 785 608.
