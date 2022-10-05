Well I trust that everyone enjoyed the long weekend despite a few intermittent showers and the beginning of Daylight Saving on Sunday morning.
I personally didn't do anything special but hope that those who had worked hard to put on events or displays were well rewarded for their efforts with lots of visitors.
New sculpture at Tinonee School
Tinonee Public School has a new addition to its grounds, another great wooden sculpture created by local Biripi man and Tinonee resident Uncle Russell Saunders OAM. It depicts a number of koalas and birds on it. Looks really great and is a credit to Russell's talents.
Tinonee Friendship Group
Wednesday, October 5 will the next meeting date for the Tinonee Friendship Group who meet from 10am at the Tinonee Memorial Hall until approximately 12 noon.
The group is open to seniors from 55 and over and is a chance to meet, mingle and enjoy a chat and a cuppa. Outings are also held - if you wish further details contact Judy Cluss on 6553 1055.
Road conditions
Tinonee's streets are reasonably okay but I have wondered why MidCoast Council have never decided to do something about the small stretch of Claxton Street below the school block between Hutchinson Street and Tinonee Road, as it remains unsealed and is currently almost all potholes and waterholes.
This road is used by the locals including the school buses times and has a main power transformer in the area. Let us hope council will look at the problem and decide to have it reconstructed and sealed as soon as possible.
Quota Fashion Parade
Just a final reminder that Taree Quota Club's Spring into Summer Fashion Parade is on Saturday, October 8 at St Matthew's Church Hall in Wingham with a 2pm start. Fashions from Wingham business Ashlea Road Boutique will be modelled and afternoon tea is included in the $25 admission charge.
Happy birthday wishes
Congratulations and happy Bbirthday wishes go out to friend Tommy Clarke of Wingham, who is having another birthday on Saturday, October 8. Love and best wishes from your loving wife Barbara and your many family members and friends.
Farewell to Enid Skinner
I joined family members and friends to say farewell to long time Manning resident Mrs Enid Skinner aged 98 years last Thursday morning, September 29, at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Crematorium Chapel.
I first became friends with Enid when I attended Taree Technical College (in the old building above the Savoy Theatre in 1962) as a young 15 year old student in her Day Secretarial Class and had great respect for her teaching.
Deepest sympathy is extended to her sons, Graeme and wife Annette, Alan and wife Debbie and their families.
Get well wishes
A speedy recovery is being wished to friend Sue Langdown who has been having a few health issues. Hope to see you back at the Museum real soon is the wish of all your fellow members.
