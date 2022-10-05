Manning River Times
Weekly news from the village of Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
Updated October 6 2022 - 2:04am, first published October 5 2022 - 11:00pm
Carving by Uncle Russell Saunders OAM now at home at Tinonee Public School. Picture Pam Muxlow

Well I trust that everyone enjoyed the long weekend despite a few intermittent showers and the beginning of Daylight Saving on Sunday morning.

