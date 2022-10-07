Manning River Times
2022 Manning All Breeds Dairy Youth Camp and Heifer Show at Wingham Showground

October 7 2022 - 8:00am
It has been cuteness overload at Wingham Showground on the last week of the spring school holidays, with doe-eyed little dairy heifers (and a few more grown-up ones) acting as models for a show on Friday, October 7.

