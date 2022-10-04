Nine Manning River Dragon Boat Club paddlers represented the Northern region of NSW in the Region verses Region regatta held at the Sydney International Regatta Centre, Penrith last Sunday, October 2.
The team has been training for more than two months at various training locations across the North Coast.
Full day training sessions with head coach, Ken Fitzgerald, from the Flamin' Dragon club Port Macquarie, have lifted the paddlers' fitness and resilience to endure the full day of non-stop paddling held on the weekend.
Head coach of the Manning River Dragon Boat Club, Wendy Orman, who was selected as manager of the Northern Region 'BumbleBees' squad, was delighted so see some of the newest club paddlers being selected and working so hard to blend into the representative squad.
Geoff Reay has been in the club for just over 12 months and has developed into one of the strongest paddlers in the Manning club. The Manning River Dragon Boat Club (MRDBC) coaching team is extremely proud of Geoff's commitment to training and competition.
Sandie Kyle, also a newer paddler to the club, has risen quickly through the ranks and has already represented the club in the Northern Region State team that travelled to Adelaide earlier this year. Sandie is so committed to the sport that she is now a member of the MRDBC executive committee and responsible for a number of successful grant applications for the club.
Paul Frankham, a three-month member of the club, has literally thrown himself into the sport.
Originally his wife Kim had come to the Learn2Paddle program at the club, but the coaches successfully encouraged Paul to give it a shot. Paul was originally known for his surfboat paddling and hadn't been part of the sport for several years. To say that Paul took to the sport "like a duck to water" is an understatement.
Not only has Paul and Kim attended every MRDBC regatta since joining, Paul also jumped at the chance to represent the club at the Region vs Region competition.
After paddling hard all day in the opens and mixed crews, Paul then joined the Concept 2 Erg competition that was being held at the regatta centre. Bare footed and totally new to this paddle adapted Erg, Paul pulled and amazing 186 metres in a mere 45 seconds. He beat several well-seasoned dragon boaters - coming fourth over all in the competition.
MRDBC is proud of its newest club members as well as its experienced paddlers who consistently work hard to get fit and move the club forward.
Manning River Dragon Boat Club is constantly looking for new paddlers, keen to get on board and enjoy this amazing sport. It's not just about winning, it's the camaraderie of being around like-minded people.
If you feel a desire to join this motivated group, check out on www.mrdbc.com.au/ or Facebook under Manning River Dragon Boat Club. Contact the club registrar, Kaz, on 0410 608 042.
