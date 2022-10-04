Manning River Times
Manning River Dragon Boat paddlers represent the Northern Region in Penrith on Sunday

Updated October 4 2022 - 5:30am, first published 5:00am
The Manning River Dragon Boat paddlers at Penrith: Sandie Kyle, Louise Watson, Meaghan O'Riley, Joanne Harris, Wendy Orman, Ruth Coleman, Judi Poole, (front) Geoff Reay and Paul Frankham. Picture supplied

Nine Manning River Dragon Boat Club paddlers represented the Northern region of NSW in the Region verses Region regatta held at the Sydney International Regatta Centre, Penrith last Sunday, October 2.

