David Gillespie says high speed rail network should begin by connecting Sydney, Newcastle and Maitland.

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
October 4 2022 - 2:00am
Lyne MP David Gillespie believes Sydney, Newcastle and Maitland should form the first stage of a future high speed rail network along the east coast.

Linking Sydney, Newcastle and Maitland with high speed rail would be the ideal starting point for an east coast network, Lyne MP David Gillespie believes.

