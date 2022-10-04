Official business was temporarily set aside during last week's September monthly ordinary meeting when councillors acknowledged the contribution of two Mid Coast residents, Jeffrey Earley from Old Bar and Rosemary Laing from Stroud.
Described as a driving force behind the Riding for Disabled, Raymond Terrace club for the past 40 years, Rosemary has been named the 2022 Mid North Coast Volunteer of the Year and the 2022 Senior of the Year by the NSW Centre For Volunteering.
Making the presentation, MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin said Rosemary was the centre's first accredited coach, established the evening dressage group and she was carriage driving for its clients.
She has volunteered 10s of 1000s of hours at the centre to provide support and assistance to hundreds of people with disabilities over her volunteering career.- MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin
"She has volunteered 10s of 1000s of hours at the centre to provide support and assistance to hundreds of people with disabilities over her volunteering career," Cr Pontin said.
A member of the Old Bar Beach RSL sub-branch auxiliary, Jeffrey was presented with a Mid North Coast Adult Volunteer of the Year Award.
Jeffrey volunteers countless hours each week to the Old Bar RSL sub-branch to support returned men and women and their families, Cr Pontin said.
He has helped grow the organisation from eight members to more than 50 members and supporters, she said.
"His volunteering has helped to reinvigorate the local community's engagement with returned service men and women which has resulted in a large Anzac Day commemorative event with more than 1000 people in attendance
"The local sub-branch now supports local volunteer such as the local surf life saving unit, Lions Club and the Old Bar Public School.
"Jeffrey is committed to improving mental health and has hosted mental health workshops and helped organised activities to help them socialise."
Mr Earley thanked MidCoast Council staff for their assistance during his events.
"You have done a hell of a lot for us with road closures and everything."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.