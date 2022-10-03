Manning River Times

Tuncurry hosted the under-13 State seven-a-side rugby championships

By Phil Wilkins
October 3 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Mid North Coast Rugby Facebook.

Five hundred of the State's fittest and finest young footballers gathered in the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins' rugby union complex at Peter Barclay Field for the NSW under-13 State seven-a-side rugby championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.