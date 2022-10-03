Latrell Mitchell has been selected in the Kangaroo squad for the upcoming World Cup. The squad, which includes 13 debutantes, will depart for the United Kingdom on Thursday with their first game to be against Fiji on Saturday, October 15 (Sunday AEDT).
Mitchell's backline versatility must surely have been viewed as an added bonus, given the tournament's location and need for players to cover several positions, as stated by coach, Mal Meninga.
"The balance of the squad has to be spot-on too. When you talk about positions, and players who play a number of positions when you're away," Meninga said.
Selected in the women's team is St George Illawarra and former Old Bar Pirates player, Holli Wheeler. Wheeler has been in great form for the Dragons and is deserving of her selection.
Jillaroos coach, Brad Donald, prefaced his announcement of the women's team by stating the competitiveness of positions due to the overall standard of the competition.
"Easily the hardest Jillaroos' selection since I've been around since 2016. The reason it's been so difficult is because of the class of the players, and the level of the women's game and how far it's come," Donald said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.