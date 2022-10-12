Behind the scenes at the Wingham 'Akoostik' music festival

The three day Wingham Music Festival has been relocated to the Wingham Showground.
The festival kicks off on Friday, October 14.
The move is a consequence of the sodden ground at the town's Central Park, which might otherwise be damaged due to the logistics of the event.
Confirmed artists include The Black Sorrows, Darryl Braithwaite and The Waifs headlining Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively. Other artists to appear include Bill Chambers, The Wolfe Brothers, Dom Turner, Imogen Clarke, 19-Twenty, Hurricane Fall, Blues Arcadia and so many more.
"After a two year break, we can see that people are eagerly awaiting the return of festival entertainment, and we are so excited to be returning to Central Park where it all began in 2007," said festival coordinator, Donna Ballard.
Festival attendees are travelling from Brisbane, Newcastle, and Central Coast, with strong local support from Forster and Port Macquarie.
"It's wonderful to see familiar names on the ticket sales lists and also see new postcodes coming into the mix as the festival attracts visitors from further afar," Donna said..
With more than 30 acts featuring more than 100 musicians over three brilliant days of music, free workshops, circus performances and pop up acts from the local creatives, organisers say there is simply none of the festival program that you want to miss.
