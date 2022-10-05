Overhead powerlines between Taree's Whitbread Industrial Estate and the Manning River will be removed and underground power installed in its place.
MidCoast Council is to receive more than $1.2 million from the NSW government's Growing Local Economies Fund to undertake the work.
"By converting to underground wiring, there will be improved reliability, safety, capacity and vehicle access," said council's executive manager transport and engineering, Peter Gesling.
"It will also allow the transport of over-height loads out of the estate."
"This is an important step to promote economic growth and increased productivity for businesses based there."
Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said it was a big win for local businesses.
"A number of highly specialised and niche products and vessels are produced for national and international defence sector customers within the estate, and removing these literal roadblocks will allow businesses and others to expand their offerings," Mr Bromhead said.
"This work will give local businesses the power to attract new customers, which will provide a great boost to the local economy and support the creation of new jobs, which provides flow on benefits to suppliers and the community."
The works will involve part of Whitbread Industrial Estate, between Elizabeth Avenue and River Street, Taree, including Whitbread Street, Macquarie Street, Wynter Street and Florence Street.
Work is expected to start early October and expected to finish late December, weather permitting.
Part-road closures and local detours will be in place. Please follow signs and directions from traffic controllers.
Council contractors are working with businesses in the industrial state to minimise the impact of power outages.
