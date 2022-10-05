Manning River Times
Underground power coming to Whitbread Industrial Estate in Taree

Updated October 5 2022 - 5:46am, first published 1:00am
Whitbread Street, Whitbread Industrial Estate, Taree. Picture supplied

Overhead powerlines between Taree's Whitbread Industrial Estate and the Manning River will be removed and underground power installed in its place.

