Hannam Vale Road upgrade kicks off $7.5M roads program

Updated October 3 2022 - 3:50am, first published October 2 2022 - 11:00pm
The upgrade to Hannam Vale Road is intended to minimise the need for repeat maintenance. Picture supplied

MidCoast Council will begin improvement works on Hannam Vale Road, between Jerusalem Road and Maynard Meadows Road on Monday, October 10, weather permitting.

