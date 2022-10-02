Hannam Vale Road upgrade kicks off $7.5M roads program

MidCoast Council will begin improvement works on Hannam Vale Road, between Jerusalem Road and Maynard Meadows Road on Monday, October 10, weather permitting.
These roadworks are part of council's $7.5M local roads improvement package this financial year.
Hannam Vale Road has been selected because it services a high volume of traffic. This upgrade is intended to minimise the need for repeat maintenance.
There will be single-lane traffic conditions and stop/go traffic control. There may be short delays, so please plan extra time for trips until works are complete.
Works will involve shaping the verge, improving drainage, delineation, pavement stabilisation and spray sealing.
Please drive with extra care, paying close attention to all traffic control measures and directions from the traffic control crews.
Every effort will be made to minimise the disruption to local residents and road users.
Works are expected to be complete by Friday 21 October, weather permitting.
You can keep up to date with this roads program at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/7-5-million-roads-program.
For updates about roadworks across the region, please visit www.myroadinfo.com.au.
