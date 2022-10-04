Manning River Times
Calling Aboriginal communities to apply for funding

Updated October 5 2022 - 5:47am, first published October 4 2022 - 10:00pm
Grants of up to $250,000 are to be used for one-off projects. Picture supplied

Eligible Aboriginal community organisations and groups can apply for grants of up to $250,000 for one-off projects, the NSW government has announced.

