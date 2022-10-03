Calling Aboriginal communities to apply for funding

Eligible Aboriginal community organisations and groups can apply for grants of up to $250,000 for one-off projects, the NSW government has announced.
The NSW government is calling on Aboriginal community organisations and groups to apply for the funding through the new solutions-focused $30 million Aboriginal Community and Place Grants program.
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin said the program is about achieving tangible, community centered outcomes across NSW and to drive practical support for Aboriginal communities.
The grants are to be used for projects that will effectively empower Aboriginal communities to drive social, tangible change, Mr Franklin said.
"This is an exciting and unique program that will invest critical funding into the hands of Aboriginal communities who best know how to deliver culturally appropriate and community centered opportunities and outcomes for their community.
"The grants are targeted to support projects at a grassroots level and may include skills development programs for Aboriginal community members, IT upgrades for organisations, office equipment and infrastructure to enhance accessibility and mobility."
Coalition of Aboriginal Peak Organisations (CAPO) co-chair Cr Anne Dennis said, "This important State government funding round is about communities identifying their needs and accessing support in order to experience measurable change locally and sooner. It's designed to help close the gap at a local level.
"If an Aboriginal Medical Service identifies child development issues in the community, the Community and Place Grants funding can help expand the care offered to Aboriginal children.
"This is a singular opportunity for Aboriginal organisations and groups to obtain funding to drive much-needed change within their communities."
The program is open to 5pm on Friday, October 14. For more information, guidelines and to apply, visit the Aboriginal Affairs NSW website at www.aboriginalaffairs.nsw.gov.au/grants.
