Councillors clean up waste management strategy

Councillor Jeremy Miller has acknowledged members of the community who made a comment or suggestion on the MidCoast Council draft waste management strategy 2030.
Cr Miller was acknowledging community submissions during debate on the draft strategy during the September monthly ordinary meeting late last week.
The draft strategy, which was placed on public exhibition from late June until early August, attracted 12 submissions.
The concept behind the update was to align the Waste Management Strategy 2030 with council's Climate Change Action Plan and Net Zero Emissions targets set for 2040 and to meet or exceed the expectations laid out by the State government in its Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy 2041.
Two key policy changes from the State government reflected in the strategy were the decision to mandate FOGO (food organic and garden organic) processing by 2030 and the net zero emissions targets for organic material.
The strategy now provides firm commitments for the implementation of the FOGO service and also sets out realistic and attainable goals and how council can achieve these.
I am excited by waste strategy, which includes a firm commitment to FOGO processing, which is very exciting, and net zero targets for organic material which is wonderful.- Jeremy Miller
The reviewed waste management strategy, which provides a high-level roadmap for the strategic direction of waste services up to 2030, has been adopted.
The strategy sets targets and objectives to improve the management of waste services in the Mid-Coast and will be supported by the Reimagine Waste media campaign and education programs.
"I am excited by waste strategy, which includes a firm commitment to FOGO processing, which is very exciting, and net zero targets for organic material which is wonderful," Cr Miller said.
"By putting these things out on public exhibition and receiving submissions is that the submissions received have helped with this strategy for the public bin program to be delivered over for the next five years; we encourage recycling by having the right bin in the right public places."
The reviewed strategy, which provides a high-level roadmap for the strategic direction of waste services up to 2030, was adopted unanimously.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
