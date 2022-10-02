Four people who were reported missing near the Barrington Tops early Saturday have been located "safe and well" according to police.
Police say they had been told two men, a woman, and an infant had travelled to the Stewarts Brook area early Friday afternoon, September 30, but at 11pm "had not been in contact".
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District, with assistance from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, conducted initial inquiries overnight.
At around 4am, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to help with the search.
The Westpac team said due to rising water in the area, some roads had become impassable and emergency service vehicles were unable to gain access to the search area.
Following an extensive search, the persons or their vehicle were unable to be located by the Westpac helicopter, which then returned to Tamworth.
PolAir arrived late Saturday morning, locating all four people at a nearby property.
Ethan Hamilton
