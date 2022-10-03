The weather stayed kind for the Wherrol Flat Scarecrow Competition and Spring Fair held on Sunday, October 2, with not a drop of rain to dampen proceedings.
A great turnout of people was reported by locals.
Crowds were entertained by performances by the Wingsong Choir, A Touch of Country, and Cheryl Ritchie playing the saw.
The highlight of the event for many was the Scarecrow competition, with many creative entries making the decision on who to choose as winners a difficult one.
People's choice winners were:
1 Beer o'clock
2 Cricket team
3 Priscilla
Most traditional crow:
1 Steve Irwin
2 Sunny the scarecrow
3 Her majesty the Queen
Funniest crow:
1 Jacques Cos crow
2 Too late to bale
3 I said no, not go!
And business crow:
No Bull.
