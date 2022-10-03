"I was brought up with Volkswagens, so I sleep like a baby to the sound of the engine in the back. This is my second one as an adult. She's my castle on wheels."
So says Cathy Dearden, Sydney resident, Old Bar Beach Festival visitor, and lover of VW Kombis.
The object of Cathy's idolatry - a 1976 T2 Soft Roof fit-out in Bronco Brown finish.
Cathy is far from alone in her passion for the iconic German automotive product, with the Kombi being one of those rare vehicles that inspire a level of adoration defying the parameters of traditional motoring aficionados.
Such is the fervour of Kombi owners that a series of events have sprung up around the country, drawing owners together to talk all things Kombi. Or, as Cathy says, to hold "Kombi-sations."
Originally released in Germany in 1950, the Transporter - better known as the Kombi - was manufactured until 2013 when changing emissions regulations brought a halt to production at its Brazilian manufacturing plant.
And while the hippies, surfers, and 'Kombi Zombies' of the sixties, seventies and eighties have for the most part moved on to more practical and respectable forms of transportation, the growing interest in the 'Van Life' movement have reinvigorated interest in the model.
It's a great atmosphere. Intergenerational fun and lovely. This location is just beautiful and to accompany that, the hum and the sound of the Kombi engine is beautiful.- Kombi enthusiast, Cathy Dearden
Which is not to say Millennials dominate Kombi ownership. There are many, like six time visitor to the Old Bar Beach festival, Earle Mikkelson, for whom the idiosyncratic van still holds a special place in his motoring heart.
Earle is of the baby-boomer generation who brings his '76 Kombi to relax and catch up with what he describes as "like minded people." His vehicle has undergone a significant makeover in the 12 years since he's owned it, most notably the change in paintwork.
"It used to be an awful orange, but I wanted a nice retro colour, so I've gone for the lime green," Earle said.
But these events are obviously more than just a car show. Perhaps more akin to a meeting of the tribe for these niche motor vehicle enthusiasts
"Wherever there's a Kombi show it's very social. And there's a real sense of community."
It's only fitting then, that such a gathering be held adjacent to peaceful surrounds of Old Bar beach. The multitude of Kombis subliminally suggesting that maybe it's okay to just slow down now and then, to take a breath and enjoy what's important in life.
And who knows, perhaps driving a van the shape of a loaf of bread just might be the way to do that.
