The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR), a not-for-profit organisation, has facilitated $1,663,531 in grants to be shared in 130 projects across remote, rural and regional Australia via its Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) project.
These projects are all community-led initiatives that will have a direct benefit to the people living in the local area.
For the first time, the SRC grant recipients have been divided into three streams: the Small and Vital stream, 2019/20 Black Summer bushfire recovery and a new Rebuilding Regional Communities stream, which focuses on recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in remote, rural and regional Australia.
Through the Small and Vital stream, 55 initiatives will share $418,120 in grants. This stream funds projects that locals prioritise to take advantage of opportunities, address gaps in services or generally enhance the vitality of remote, rural and regional communities.
Taree organisation, Dundaloo Enterprises, a division of Dundaloo Support Services, is one of the local groups to have benefited from the funding, receiving a grant of $10,000. The money will enable Dundaloo to expand the scope of their operation while assisting to place clients into meaningful employment, according to Manager of Active and Enterprises, Lauren Walsh.
"For our participants to be able to work they need proper uniforms and protective clothing. Part of what we're doing is buying uniforms, shoes, and things like that that are needed," Lauren said.
"Part of the money is going towards marketing, launching a new website and facebook page. We're really trying to get our name out there and let the community know what we're doing. We have lots of little projects that we're working on, mostly focused on employment for people with limited disabilities."
