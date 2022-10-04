Manning River Times
Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal facilitates grants

Updated October 4 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:00am
The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR), a not-for-profit organisation, has facilitated $1,663,531 in grants to be shared in 130 projects across remote, rural and regional Australia via its Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) project.

