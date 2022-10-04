Wingham Music Festival is back at Central Park for 2022, and performing on Saturday's program will be Brisbane soul and blues outfit, Blues Arcadia.
This year's festival will be a return for the band who originally played at the 2019 event and were booked for 2020 before that year's cancellation. However, with everything now set to proceed on the third weekend in October, the band is looking forward to hitting the state on Saturday, October 15.
Since 'officially' forming in 2017, the band has undergone a number of personnel changes before settling on the current lineup, which consists of vocalist Alan Boyle, guitarist Chris Harvey, bassist Jeremy Klysz, Paula Girvan on keyboards, along with drummer Casper Hall.
Describing their sound as 'Dirty Soul', the band inhabits a genre reminiscent of the great soul and rhythm and blues outfits of the Motown and Stax record labels, although liberally spiced with some stinging Texas blues guitar stylings.
The result is a combo big on soulful grooves with enough 'bite' to keep them from ever sliding into passivity. Think Stevie Ray Vaughn sitting in with Otis Redding, while Booker T and MGs nail down the groove for a rough approximation.
Like most in the live music industry, Blues Arcadia have felt the debilitating effects COVID has inflicted on the live music scene. Asked what he missed most about the experience, vocalist Alan Boyle spoke about the loss of connection to an audience.
people go to gigs to feel that sense of connection with each other, that sort of spiritual communion thing- Alan Boyle
"The thing that was probably the most confronting is the way that music, or the arts in general, were sent to the back of the room for that period. If it wasn't on streaming, then it wasn't of any use or value to people," Alan said.
"Trying now to recover that value proposition to people in a live context, where people go to gigs to feel that sense of connection with each other, that sort of spiritual communion thing. All of those reasons to feel like you're part of something bigger, not just to be in a band, but a shared purpose."
All of which will make their return all the more special for both band and audience alike.
For anyone wanting to see Blues Arcadia or any of the other great acts performing at the Wingham Music Festival go to the website: https://akoostik.com.au/
