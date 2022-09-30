Northbound lands of Pacific Highway near Taree closed due to serious crash

Motorists travelling north on the Pacific Highway near Taree are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time due to a serious car crash.
All northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway remain closed at Pampoolah due to the crash approaching Pampoolah Road.
Light vehicles are being diverted into Manning River Drive, and can use Victoria Street, Crescent Avenue, Chatham Avenue, Manning River Drive, Main Street and Princes Street to return to the highway.
This diversion is not suitable for heavy vehicles, which are being held.
Emergency services and traffic crews are responding to the crash.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
