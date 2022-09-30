Manning River Times
Home/News

Northbound lands of Pacific Highway near Taree closed due to serious crash

Updated September 30 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northbound lands of Pacific Highway near Taree closed due to serious crash

Motorists travelling north on the Pacific Highway near Taree are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time due to a serious car crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.