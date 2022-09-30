Man dies following crash near Taree; contra flow now in place

UPDATE September 30, 5pm
Motorists are now able to travel north on the Pacific Highway through Pampoolah near Taree after a fatal car crash.
One lane of the highway is open for each direction of traffic under a contra flow on the southbound side of the highway.
Traffic in the area remains very heavy so motorists who need to travel are advised to expect significant delays and allow plenty of extra time.
Motorists can still consider travelling through Taree via Manning River Drive instead, and rejoin the highway at Princes Street.
There is no forecast for when all lanes of the highway will reopen.
Emergency services and traffic crews remain on site, and police crash investigators are also attending.
UPDATE September 30, 4.10PM
Man dies following crash near Taree
Friday, 30 September 2022 04:09:43 PM
A man has died, and a woman is in a serious condition following a single-vehicle crash on Pacific Highway near Taree earlier today, Friday, September 30, 2022.
About 12.35pm emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, Pampoolah, south of Taree, after reports a vehicle had left the road and crashed into a tree.
The male passenger of the vehicle died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
Officers from Manning-Great Lakes Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway and anyone who may have dashcam vision or information is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Local road diversions are in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area to allow extra travel time. Check www.livetraffic.com prior to travelling.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
UPDATE September 30, 3.53pm
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the motor vehicle accident on the Pacific Highway near Taree.
A 26-year-old female sustained serious multiple injuries in the accident.
The patient was treated on scene by paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team prior to airlifting her to John Hunter Hospital. She was in a serious condition.
Northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway are still closed.
September 30, 1.30pm
Motorists travelling north on the Pacific Highway near Taree are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time due to a serious car crash.
All northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway remain closed at Pampoolah due to the crash approaching Pampoolah Road.
Light vehicles are being diverted into Manning River Drive, and can use Victoria Street, Crescent Avenue, Chatham Avenue, Manning River Drive, Main Street and Princes Street to return to the highway.
This diversion is not suitable for heavy vehicles, which are being held.
Emergency services and traffic crews are responding to the crash.
