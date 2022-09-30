Manning River Times
Man dies following crash near Taree; contra flow now in place

Updated September 30 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:30am
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene of the accident. Image WRHS

UPDATE September 30, 5pm

