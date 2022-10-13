OLD Bar has nominated to play in the Manning tier I cricket competition.
This makes six sides in the top grade, one up on last summer. Taree United, Great Lakes, Gloucester, Taree West and Wingham are the other teams involved.
Nine teams will contest tier II, which started last Saturday.
"It's good to get rid of the bye in tier I,'' Manning Cricket president Steve Campbell said.
However, Mr Campbell said there is concern about the possibility of another rain-plagued season.
"We still need some of a grounds to dry out,'' he said.
The 2021/22 season had a delayed start to comply with government restrictions regarding COVID vaccinations, with play not officially getting underway until the first weekend in December.
However, play washed out just about all matches in the pre-Christmas section of the competition and there were further disruptions that marred the back end of the season and the semi-finals.
The condition of the Johnny Martin Oval remains a concern for the association. This is Taree West's home base.
"Tuncurry and Cedar Party are not too bad, but we could do with some good, drying weather,'' Mr Campbell added.
Tier 1
Great Lakes vs Old Bar at Tuncurry Oval
Gloucester vs Wingham at Gloucester Oval 1
Taree West sv Taree United at Cundletown Oval
Tier 2
Bulahdelah vs Great Lakes at Bulahdelah Oval
Wingham MF vs Taree United at Ken Malpas
Taree West vs Wingham AH at Rec 4
Pacific Palms vs Old Bar at Pacific Palms Oval
