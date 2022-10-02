Volunteers of the Coopernook Op Shop partied it up on Saturday, September 24 as a thank you for five years of service to the Op Shop.
The fashion show that was originally intended to go ahead that afternoon was cancelled due to bad weather, however the op shop still opened, the sausages still sizzled, and people still came to help celebrate the op shop's fifth anniversary.
Op shop coordinator Elaine Windred held the event not just to celebrate the anniversary but to thank the volunteers.
"They're really they're the heart of the of the shop," she said.
"The volunteers are the face of the shop in the sense that they meet and greet the customers and we try to do our best to keep them happy."
Elaine also wanted to thank the community members who support the op shop by giving donations and buying the items.
Elaine has a team of 13 volunteers for the op shop who come from Harrington, Mooreland, Coopernook and Lansdowne.
As the op shop is a venture of the local Uniting Church, some of the volunteers are church members, however, some are members of the community and not aligned with the church at all.
Reverend Claire Wright from the Uniting Church in the Lower Manning expressed her gratitude and appreciation to Elaine and the op shop volunteers, not just on five years, but for the wonderful work they are doing for the community.
The fashion parade is being postponed until November, when a garden party will be held to also celebrate the birthday of a couple of the volunteers.
