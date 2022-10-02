Manning River Times
Coopernook Op Shop celebrates fifth anniversary

October 2 2022 - 11:00pm
Coopernook Op Shop celebrated its fifth anniversary by thanking its volunteers with a party. Pictures supplied

Volunteers of the Coopernook Op Shop partied it up on Saturday, September 24 as a thank you for five years of service to the Op Shop.

