Darcy Elbourne is getting back in the saddle this October to once again take part in the Great Cycle Challenge to raise money for the fight against kids' cancer.
Through sponsorship of his ride, Darcy will raise funds in support of the Children's Medical Research Institute to help continue their work into the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and finding a cure for childhood cancer.
The 72-year=-old has set himself a goal of peddling at least 30 kilometres a day, weather permitting, to accumulate a total of 1000kms for the month. If it rains, he's planning on doing extra on the next clear day.
A daunting task for someone half his age, but one Darcy is focused on achieving given the cause for which he's contributing.
"There's two children diagnosed with cancer every two minutes around the world. In Australia, there's more than 600 kids diagnosed every year and unfortunately there's three kids dying from cancer every week," Darcy said.
"It's pretty hard when it's young kids. They're to be cherished. When you see the courage in the lovely smiling faces of these little kids who have had to go through the treatment you just think, this is just a little thing that I'm doing, giving back and helping others less fortunate, so I'm pretty happy to do it."
This year's event will be the fourth for Darcy, who has cycled more than 1900kms while raising almost $2700 in his previous three rides.
He's hoping to raise in excess of $1000 in this year's challenge but is happy to take any contributions offered to support the great work done by medical staff. Something he has more than a passing personal experience with.
Following his retirement, Darcy was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Fortunately, he's been in remission for the past four years, but recalls the initial shock of the diagnosis, and an added appreciation of the work done by the medical staff involved.
"I'd worked at the hospital for 42 years and never had anything wrong with me. And then when I retired, I got diagnosed with this and it was quite a shock to my system," Darcy said.
"I thought I was bulletproof and nothing would happen and when I was diagnosed, I was devastated. And then once I got into the program for cancer care I found the nursing staff and doctors really looked after me. They were wonderful."
Anyone wishing to sponsor Darcy in the Great Cycle Challenge can do so by going to https://greatcyclechallenge.com.au/Riders/DarcyElbourne
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.