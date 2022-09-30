SES introduces new warning system effective immediately

The NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) launched a new warning system under the new nation-wide Australian Warning System, today, Friday, September 2022.
The Australian Warning System is a national three-tiered warning framework which will cover all emergency services organisations and all hazards.
Under the Australian Warning System there are three warning levels - Advice, Watch and Act and Emergency Warning. For each of these warning levels there are a number of clear action statements, which may include 'Stay informed'; 'Prepare to evacuate'; and 'Move to higher ground'.
Warnings during storms, floods and tsunamis will continue to be distributed through the NSW SES website, NSW SES social media channels, local ABC radio stations and community radio networks.
NSW SES Northern Zone Commander Andrew Cribb said the new approach to warnings allows NSW SES volunteers across the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Hunter and Central Coast of NSW a more efficient and effective way to support communities by providing them with greater clarity.
"Early warnings save lives. Our new warnings contain very clear action statements encouraging the community to make safe decisions in timely manners," chief superintendent Cribb said.
"If you live in a community that has received flood warnings in the past, it is important to learn how the NSW SES warnings will influence your decision, and to take time now to prepare for what action you will take when a future disaster strikes."
The NSW SES's new tiers of warning will provide greater consistency as all states and territories gradually transition to the Australian Warning System.
For more information on NSW SES visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au . For emergency assistance in floods and storms call NSW SES on 132 500.
