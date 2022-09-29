Excavator operator had a lucky escape on Thursday morning when the ground beneath where he was working under the Martin Bridge gave way causing the machine to fall into the river.
The incident happened around 9:30am. A crane and other machinery was subsequently ordered from Port Macquarie to retrieve the excavator from the river.
The operation was still in process late into Thursday afternoon. The River St around the Martin Bridge area was blocked while the operation was in progress.
"The driver did a good job to get out of it," an observer of the incident told the Times.
