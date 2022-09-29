Manning River Times
Driver safe but excavator falls into Manning River near Martin Bridge

By Rick Kernick
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:27am, first published 6:14am
An excavator fell into the Manning River under the Martin Bridge when land gave way beneath it. Picture by Mick McDonald

Excavator operator had a lucky escape on Thursday morning when the ground beneath where he was working under the Martin Bridge gave way causing the machine to fall into the river.

