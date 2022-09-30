Manning River Times
MidCoast Council investing $7.5 into roads

September 30 2022 - 7:00am
Multi-million dollar road improvement program for Mid Coast

Councillors have approved a program designed to get the best value from an additional $7.5 million allocated to improving local roads.

