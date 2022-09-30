Multi-million dollar road improvement program for Mid Coast

Councillors have approved a program designed to get the best value from an additional $7.5 million allocated to improving local roads.
The additional monies was in response to community pleas to improve local roads.
"We want to make the best use of the funds we're investing," MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin said.
"That's why we're focussing on roads which typically require repeat maintenance," Cr Pontin said.
"We want to bring these roads up to a condition where the need for repeat maintenance will be minimised."
Cr Pontin explained that while sections of roads chosen may not be the most damaged ones, they represent a strategic investment.
"It's important to keep in mind that roads which are significantly deformed have already been prioritised in the annual road works plan."
The program will primarily target sections of rural roads and improve access to rural areas.
The repairs will involve stabilising the road surface and resealing.
Sections of the following roads will receive attention under the $7.5 million program:
"We considered it important to make an investment in our local road network, which does not attract funding through State or Federal government grants."
To keep up-to-date with the roads program visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/7-5-million-roads-program.
