Following months of rain delays, roadwork at the intersection of The Lakes Way and Blackhead Road, Hallidays Point has progressed with the intersection now operating as a roundabout.
For the time being, traffic controllers will direct motorists through the roundabout, while concreting, asphalting, and line marking works are completed.
Asphalting works are planned from Monday, October 10 until Friday, October 14.
The project is scheduled for completion in November.
Authorities have asked motorists driving through the intersection to respect reduced speed limits and follow temporary signage to ensure safe travel.
Motorists also are advised to expect some delays and allow extra time and drive with caution.
Once completed, the three-leg roundabout will improve safety and traffic efficiency.
For more information on the work being undertaken across the Mid-Coast LGA road network, visit midcoast.nsw.gov.au/roads.
