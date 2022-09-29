Manning River Times
The Lakes Way/Blackhead Road intersection scheduled to be finished by November

Updated September 29 2022 - 5:05am, first published 5:01am
Blackhead Road roundabout opens. Picture MidCoast Council.

Following months of rain delays, roadwork at the intersection of The Lakes Way and Blackhead Road, Hallidays Point has progressed with the intersection now operating as a roundabout.

