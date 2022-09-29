Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Fourth edition of Garden Escapees ready for release

September 29 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry Inkson will launch the fourth edition of Garden Escapes, early next month.Picture MidCoast Council.

The fourth edition of Garden Escapes will be launched by MidCoast Council early next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.