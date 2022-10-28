Manning River Times

Richard Sewell bounces back for horrific training accident to qualify for world half ironman triathlon

By Mick McDonald
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:38am, first published 2:00am
Fitness saved his life, triathlete Richard Sewell says. He will compete in the World 70.3 half ironman in Utah on Saturday.

Richard Sewell's triathlon career looked to be finished in 2016 when he was involved in a horrific crash while on a training ride near Coolongolook.

