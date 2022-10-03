Manning River Times
Cundletown markets and car show to return Sunday November 27

October 3 2022 - 9:00pm
Cundletown markets will take place in the grounds of the old Uniting Church and community gardens in Cundletown

Following a two year COVID enforced interruption, the ever popular Cundletown Community Markets and Car Show are set to return on Sunday, November 27.

