Following a two year COVID enforced interruption, the ever popular Cundletown Community Markets and Car Show are set to return on Sunday, November 27.
The markets are to be held in the grounds of the old Uniting Church and community gardens in Cundletown and kick off about 8am.
The car show will take place in the park opposite.
The markets offer a wide variety of stalls, and while you're there, why not take a wander around the community garden and talk to horticulturist, Theo, about plants and gardening in general.
For motoring enthusiasts, in excess of 150 classic cars and motorcycles are expected at the car show.
All money raised goes towards the welfare work of the Manning Uniting Church.
Those wishing to book a stall site can contact Megan 0425 265 632.
