IT has been a better week for fishing in the Manning area .
Outside boats have been scoring good snapper up north as well as nice flathead on the drift. Boats that have been travelling out to the shelf and fishing in 180 metres of water have scored bar cod to 17kgs while those that targeted kingfish landed plenty of fish in the 7-8kg range.
Bream are still to be caught at Crowdy beach on the southern end while mulloway to 8kgs have been bagged from Harrington beach near the sea wall. Bream and luderick have been on the bite in the river at night on yabbies and some flathead have been taken from boats in the lower part of the estuary.
A couple of mulloway of 17kg and 20.4kg were caught from the river wall last Saturday on soft plastic lures when the dirty water made an appearance.
This weekend sees the Garry Chapman Memorial competition held at Crowdy Head.
