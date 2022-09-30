Manning River Times

Outside anglers boating snapper and flathead

By Ian Pereira
September 30 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's been a better week on the fishing scene in the Manning area.

IT has been a better week for fishing in the Manning area .

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.