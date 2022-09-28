Three-time Olympian and world indoor champion sprinter Melinda Gainsford-Taylor is coming to Taree to run a speed clinic for Taree Little Athletics on Wednesday, October 5.
The clinic will be at the club's headquarters at Taree Recreation Ground, near the Taree Hockey Centre. It will run from 9.30 to 12.15 and is open for anyone aged between 7 and 16.
"This is a great opportunity to learn to be faster - and will benefit athletes no matter which events they prefer. It's also great for anyone involved in any sport that involves sprinting,'' Taree Little Athletics secretary Linda Hoadley said.
Cost is $70 and this includes a water bottle and bag.
The club is looking to secure an alternate venue if the weather is wet.
Meanwhile, the Taree club has more than 100 athletes registered for the new season.
Zone championships will be held at Wauchope in November.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
