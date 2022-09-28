Manning River Times

Three time Olympian to run sprint clinic

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 28 2022 - 5:30am
Melinda Gainsford-Taylor

Three-time Olympian and world indoor champion sprinter Melinda Gainsford-Taylor is coming to Taree to run a speed clinic for Taree Little Athletics on Wednesday, October 5.

