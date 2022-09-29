For anyone with a motorcycle collecting dust in their garage and needing to get out for a ride, why not help to raise money and awareness for the fight against breast cancer by entering the 'Ride for Pink' run on Sunday, October 16.
If you don't have a bike and don't want to ride, you can just turn up for a fun fundraising day at the Old Bar Tavern where the bike run will be ending.
Originally planned for 2020 before consecutive years of COVID forced postponement, Ride for Pink is now finally set to happen.
Centred around a Mid Coast motorcycle ride, the fundraising event is in aid of the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), Australia's leading national body funding world-class, game-changing breast cancer research.
Money is raised through sponsorship, entrants registration fees, raffles on the day, and the sale of merchandise.
The run will start at 10am from the Taree South Service Centre, travel through Taree to Wingham, then on to Krambach via Burrell Creek, before a stop at the Greenhouse Cafe, Nabiac. From there the riders will head up the highway and out to the Old Bar Tavern, Old Bar.
According to event organiser, Helen Mitchell, the event is third time lucky following cancellations the previous two years.
"We tried to do it back in 2020 but of course with COVID nothing happened, and with COVID last year it still wasn't the right timing," Helen said.
"Historically, it's been called the Pink Ribbon Ride which was raising money for the McGrath Foundation, but this year, we've changed the name to the Ride for Pink because we're raising money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation."
Since NBCF's inception in 1994, the five-year survival rates for breast cancer has increased from 76 per cent to 92 per cent. This has been achieved despite the organisation receiving no government funding. However, to continue their work they rely on donations and fundraising events like the Ride for Pink.
One of the events scheduled for the day, to be held at the Old Bar Tavern at the ride's completion, is the Pink Up a Bra competition.
"Basically, you just get a bra and decorate it and have it out at the Old Bar Tavern by around 12 o'clock on the day," Helen said.
"The publican has a wall he can hang them on, so you don't have to parade them. The publican is going to judge them and we've got some awesome prizes donated from local businesses."
The day will also feature prizes for the best dressed man, best dressed lady, best dressed couple, and best decorated bike. These will be presented at the beginning of the ride by former motorcycle World Endurance champion, and Owner of Aussie Bike or Hike, Alex Cudlin.
For those interested in participating in the Ride for Pink run go to www.eventbrite.com.au/e/ride-for-pink-midnorth-coast-registration-313202425887.
