Ride for Pink charity fundraiser riding from Taree to Old Bar

By Rick Kernick
September 29 2022 - 7:00am
Members of the Ulysses Club at a previous charity event. Picture supplied.

For anyone with a motorcycle collecting dust in their garage and needing to get out for a ride, why not help to raise money and awareness for the fight against breast cancer by entering the 'Ride for Pink' run on Sunday, October 16.

