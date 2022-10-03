Manning River Times

Manning hockey player named in Australian Country under 21 hockey side

By Mick McDonald
October 3 2022 - 1:00am
Priya Bourke playing in a club game for Chatham.

TAREE hockey player Priya Bourke ha a fair idea what conditions will be like when she heads to Indonesia with the Australian Country women's under 21 team in January.

