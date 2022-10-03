TAREE hockey player Priya Bourke ha a fair idea what conditions will be like when she heads to Indonesia with the Australian Country women's under 21 team in January.
Priya toured Borneo with a national Country 21s team in early 2020, just before the world was shutdown because of the pandemic.
"It's going to be hot and humid,'' the 21-year-old centre midfielder said.
So it'll be testing on the players. However, Priya can't wait to get on the plane.
"I'm really excited about going,'' she said.
"Getting to know a new group of girls and seeing another country...I'm looking forward to it.''
Priya is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week. She earns a $50 open order from Iguana.
The Australians won four of seven matches in her last campaign in Asia. This 2023 version fly out on January 8 and return on January 21. In between they'll play eight games.
She played centre mid for NSW in the Australian Country championships in Western Australia in August and expects that's where she'll lineup in Indonesia.
"But we won't know until we get there. We won't have any training beforehand, because it would be too hard getting all the players together,'' she explained.
At this stage details of the teams the Australians will meet have not been released.
Priya's NSW team lost to Queensland in the final of the Australian titles after going into the final undefeated.
"We only beat them 1-0 in the pool game,'' she said.
An early goal in the final proved pivotal.
"We seemed to have all the possession from there, but we couldn't get a goal back,'' Priya explained.
Despite the loss, Priya said the championship was a great experience. She was named player of the match for the clash against South Australia.
Priya's now too old for the 21s, but hopes to put her name forward for selection in the opens team should she make the NSW team again next year.
Priya's been playing representative hockey, either indoor or in the field for NSW, since under 13s at schools or open level.
She turns out for Chatham in the Manning division one women's and Mid Coast Hockey League.
However, the 2022 season was disrupted by injuries, principally a broken hand that sidelined her for a lengthy time.
She also plays for Uni in the Newcastle Premier League and this can lead to a clash of commitments.
"We do play some games on Friday nights here, so that makes it easier,'' she said.
Both Chatham and Uni are in a rebuilding phase, she said, with neither featuring in the grand finals.
"But we're getting stronger and we'll keep improving,'' she said.
Priya's not 100 per cent sure where she'll be playing in 2023.
"I want to travel,'' she explained.
"So I really don't know.''
