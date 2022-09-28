TAREE-born South Sydney front rower Shaq Mitchell will captain the South Taree team in this weekend's NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout to be played at Bomaderry Sporting Complex on the South Coast.
Mitchell made his NRL debut with the Rabbitohs this year and was also a member of Laurie Daley's Indigenous All Stars for the clash against the Maori All Stars in February.
Mitchell's brother, South's NRL superstar fullback Latrell, is unavailable.
South Taree coach Shane Glass explained that Latrell is certain to be named in the Australian squad to contest the World Cup starting next month.
"He'll be blocked from playing for us,'' Glass said.
However, he added Souths will take a formidable squad to the knockout. The nucleus played together in the East Coast Tribal League tournament held on the Mid North Coast earlier in the year, where Souths were well positioned to go deep into the competition before wet weather intervened.
"We've got a couple of players from the Group Two area. Shaq got onto them. Drey Mercy, who is in Sydney now, where I think he is playing with Redfern, is also going to have a run with us. We've got a good squad,'' Glass said.
Training started nearly two months ago, with the last session at Wingham on Wednesday night. Souths went to Wingham when Taree Recreation Ground was unavailable.
"We thank 'Foodie' (Craig Martin) and the Wingham club for making the ground available for us,'' Glass said.
Glass added that Souths will be taking their biggest contingent to a knockout.
This includes a junior boys (under 15s) and 17s girls, women and two men's teams. Glass, Maree Ferguson, Clint Mitchell, Mervyn Brown and Richard Donovan are the coaches.
This will also be the 50th anniversary of the knockout.
"We haven't played one since 2019 because of COVID or lockdowns,'' Glass said.
"So they've been organising the 50th for three years now.''
It's a genuine knockout. Once a team is beaten, they're out.
The draw was done on Wednesday night and games start Saturday, with the finals on Monday.
