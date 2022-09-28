Manning River Times

Shaq Mitchell to captain South Taree in 50th NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated September 29 2022 - 3:46am, first published September 28 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Taree players look on from the bench during an East Coast Trial League game played in Taree this year. Souths head to the NSW Aboriginal Knockout this weekend.

TAREE-born South Sydney front rower Shaq Mitchell will captain the South Taree team in this weekend's NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout to be played at Bomaderry Sporting Complex on the South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.